Comedy show Jan. 19 benefits New Orleans Abortion Fund



As a presidential administration Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion services. To mark the occasion, Paul Oswell's Thursday night comedy show Jan. 19 becomes " As a presidential administration widely feared to be hostile to reproductive rights takes office, women's health care observers make note of a significant date: Jan. 22, the 44th anniversary of theSupreme Court decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion services. To mark the occasion, Paul Oswell's Thursday night comedy show Jan. 19 becomes " Night Church v. Roe v. Wade ," a benefit for New Orleans Abortion Fund (NOAF).?