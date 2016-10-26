|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; As a presidential administration widely feared to be hostile to reproductive rights takes office, women's health care observers make note of a significant date: Jan. 22, the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that guaranteed the ...
01-17-2017
Comedy show Jan. 19 benefits New Orleans Abortion Fund
As a presidential administration widely feared to be hostile to reproductive rights takes office, women's health care observers make note of a significant date: Jan. 22, the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion services. To mark the occasion, Paul Oswell's Thursday night comedy show Jan. 19 becomes "Night Church v. Roe v. Wade," a benefit for New Orleans Abortion Fund (NOAF).?
