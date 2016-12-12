|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Perpetua (Kathy Randels), a woman in eccentric if not slightly frumpy garb, sings a song based on the tongue-twister ?She sells seashells by the seashore.? Her tone is somber, but the woman does in fact sell shells to tourists, including ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-20-2017, 12:43 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,280
Blog Entries: 2
|
Review: Sea of Common Catastrophe
Perpetua (Kathy Randels), a woman in eccentric if not slightly frumpy garb, sings a song based on the tongue-twister ?She sells seashells by the seashore.? Her tone is somber, but the woman does in fact sell shells to tourists, including the gleeful Mr. Herbert (Jeffrey Gunshol), in a scene that miniaturizes one of the changes in their surreal home, a magically realized vision of New Orleans. There also is a fleeting hint of attraction between the two in Sea of Common Catastrophe, an ensemble-generated show by Jeff Becker and ArtSpot Productions, currently running at UNO?s Robert E. Nims Theatre.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|