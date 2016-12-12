admin Site Admin

Restaurant news for Dat Dog, Brennan's and Bacchanal

Next month,



Next month, Brennan's (417 Royal St., 504-525-9711) will host a series of pop-up dinners with The Four Seasons' proprietor Julian Niccolini and chef Pecko Zantilaveevan. The dinner series runs from Feb. 8-11 and will feature a preview of what's in store for the storied Manhattan restaurant's re-opening when it relocates to its new address at 280 Park Ave. The restaurant closed last summer after a nearly 60-year run at the nearby glitzy Seagram Building, whose landlords did not renew the lease.