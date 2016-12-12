|
Restaurant news for Dat Dog, Brennan's and Bacchanal
Next month, Brennan?s (417 Royal St., 504-525-9711) will host a series of pop-up dinners with The Four Seasons? proprietor Julian Niccolini and chef Pecko Zantilaveevan.
The dinner series runs from Feb. 8-11 and will feature a preview of what?s in store for the storied Manhattan restaurant?s re-opening when it relocates to its new address at 280 Park Ave. The restaurant closed last summer after a nearly 60-year run at the nearby glitzy Seagram Building, whose landlords did not renew the lease.?
