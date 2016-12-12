|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined Dumpstaphunk for its latest single, "Justice," released Jan. 20 as Donald Trump took the oath of office. The video pulls from newsreel footage and opens with Martin Luther King Jr.'s "injustice anywhere is a threat ...
01-20-2017, 04:30 PM
New singles from Dumpstaphunk and Naughty Professor in time for Inauguration Day
Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined Dumpstaphunk for its latest single, "Justice," released Jan. 20 as Donald Trump took the oath of office. The video pulls from newsreel footage and opens with Martin Luther King Jr.'s "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" as newsreel footage spans presidential debates, the Ku Klux Klan, Black Lives Matter and beyond.?
