Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page New singles from Dumpstaphunk and Naughty Professor in time for Inauguration Day

New singles from Dumpstaphunk and Naughty Professor in time for Inauguration Day

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Troy &quot;Trombone Shorty&quot; Andrews joined Dumpstaphunk for its latest single, &quot;Justice,&quot; released Jan. 20 as Donald Trump took the oath of office. The video pulls from newsreel footage and opens with Martin Luther King Jr.'s &quot;injustice anywhere is a threat ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-20-2017, 04:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,280
Blog Entries: 2
New singles from Dumpstaphunk and Naughty Professor in time for Inauguration Day

Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined Dumpstaphunk for its latest single, "Justice," released Jan. 20 as Donald Trump took the oath of office. The video pulls from newsreel footage and opens with Martin Luther King Jr.'s "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" as newsreel footage spans presidential debates, the Ku Klux Klan, Black Lives Matter and beyond.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Restaurant news for Dat Dog, Brennan's and Bacchanal | Gala Delle Arti in honor of Avery Rowan »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:56 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts