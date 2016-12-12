|
|
|
|01-20-2017, 06:32 PM
|#1
Second line Sunday: Ladies of Unity parade featuring The Hot 8 Brass Band
LADIES OF UNITY 6TH ANNUAL PARADE
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22, 2017 12-4pm
Special guests: Sophisticated Ladies Of Class
Featuring the Hot 8 Brass Band
Start: Sportsman's Corner, Second and Dryades.?
