this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Tonight, Mayor MItch Landrieu responded to the inauguration of President Donald Trump with a statement that seemed to take issue with Trump's "America First" message during his inaugural speech . "Like he did on the campaign trail, President Trump painted ...
|01-20-2017, 08:30 PM
Landrieu statement on Trump inauguration: "I am concerned he paints cities with too broad of a brush"
Tonight, Mayor MItch Landrieu responded to the inauguration of President Donald Trump with a statement that seemed to take issue with Trump's "America First" message during his inaugural speech.
"Like he did on the campaign trail, President Trump painted a picture of poverty and crime in our 'inner cities.' Unfortunately, I am concerned he paints cities with too broad of a brush.?
