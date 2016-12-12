Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
A day of protest in New Orleans began with a mock funeral at the Mississippi River and ended with dozens of protesters linking arms at Duncan Plaza. On Jan. 20, as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President,

01-20-2017, 11:31 PM   #1
A day of protest in New Orleans began with a mock funeral at the Mississippi River and ended with dozens of protesters linking arms at Duncan Plaza. On Jan. 20, as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President, hundreds of New Orleanians marched in the streets, offering satire in the morning and a massive call to organize against threats to marginalized communities in the afternoon.?
01-20-2017, 11:42 PM   #2
Re: Hundreds march against Trump in New Orleans and "inaugurate the resistance"
What an embarrassment to our state. These loons need to gtf over it and go on with their lives.
01-21-2017, 12:53 AM   #3
Re: Hundreds march against Trump in New Orleans and "inaugurate the resistance"
Regards his sign, do us all a favor and please stop both.
