Nazi propaganda exhibit opens at National World War II Museum Jan. 27

In an appearance this past weekend, top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway suggested this presidential administration may rely on "alternative facts" ? a doublespeak-tinted term that was roundly ridiculed, but one that bodes ill for students of propaganda and disinformation.

Perhaps just in time for this perplexing, "alternative fact"-littered landscape, a visiting exhibit at the National World War II Museum explores examples of propaganda during World War II.?
