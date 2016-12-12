admin Site Admin

Home sick: New Orleans housing and the rental registry In a city of renters, a housing stock in need of repair. Officials and housing groups want a rental registry and inspections to remedy the city's substandard living*conditions. Opponents say it will cripple affordable housing.?