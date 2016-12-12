Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Landrieu calls for expanded surveillance, strict bar rules under citywide crime plan

Landrieu calls for expanded surveillance, strict bar rules under citywide crime plan

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; A sweeping surveillance plan calls for 200 cameras throughout several New Orleans neighborhoods, while New Orleans bars will have to close their doors (but not close for the night) at 3 a.m. as a network of law enforcement tightens pedestrian ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-23-2017, 07:33 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,289
Blog Entries: 2
Landrieu calls for expanded surveillance, strict bar rules under citywide crime plan

A sweeping surveillance plan calls for 200 cameras throughout several New Orleans neighborhoods, while New Orleans bars will have to close their doors (but not close for the night) at 3 a.m. as a network of law enforcement tightens pedestrian traffic. The rules are part of a citywide plan from Mayor Mitch Landrieu with the cooperation of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana State Police (LSP), the FBI and members of the New Orleans City Council.

The $40 million plan also adds surveillance cameras to 20 "hotspots" through the city to be monitored by NOPD, as well as*license plate readers at more than 100 intersections, "remote sensing technology" to detect weapons, and bomb-sniffing K-9 units.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Charlotte Clark honored at Bowl Season Brunch | Y@ Speak: sign of the times »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:16 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts