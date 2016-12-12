admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,289 Blog Entries: 2

Landrieu calls for expanded surveillance, strict bar rules under citywide crime plan





The $40 million plan also adds surveillance cameras to 20 "hotspots" through the city to be monitored by NOPD, as well as*license plate readers at more than 100 intersections, "remote sensing technology" to detect weapons, and bomb-sniffing K-9 units.? A sweeping surveillance plan calls for 200 cameras throughout several New Orleans neighborhoods, while New Orleans bars will have to close their doors (but not close for the night) at 3 a.m. as a network of law enforcement tightens pedestrian traffic. The rules are part of a citywide plan from Mayor Mitch Landrieu with the cooperation of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana State Police (LSP), the FBI and members of the New Orleans City Council.The $40 million plan also adds surveillance cameras to 20 "hotspots" through the city to be monitored by NOPD, as well as*license plate readers at more than 100 intersections, "remote sensing technology" to detect weapons, and bomb-sniffing K-9 units.?