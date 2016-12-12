admin Site Admin

Construction to begin on Robert Fresh Market in the Marigny

It?s been a long time coming, but Bywater and Marigny residents won?t have to travel far for groceries this time next year. City officials announced Wednesday (Jan. 25) that construction is set to begin on a new It?s been a long time coming, but Bywater and Marigny residents won?t have to travel far for groceries this time next year. City officials announced Wednesday (Jan. 25) that construction is set to begin on a new Robert Fresh Market in the Marigny.?