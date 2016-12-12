admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,304 Blog Entries: 2

Review: White Rabbit, Red Rabbit



Iranian playwright Nissim Soleimanpour?s White Rabbit, Red Rabbit is a once-in-in-a-lifetime proposition, though more for the actor than the audience. The actor doesn?t see the script until handed an envelope on stage at the beginning of the performance.? Iranian playwright Nissim Soleimanpour?sis a once-in-in-a-lifetime proposition, though more for the actor than the audience. The actor doesn?t see the script until handed an envelope on stage at the beginning of the performance.?