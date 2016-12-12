admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,312 Blog Entries: 2

Second line Sunday: The Chosen Few and The Winning Team Parades











ONE SUNDAY, TWO PARADES



The Chosen Few Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second Line



Sunday 12-30-3:30pm



and



The Winning Team Second Line



Sunday 12-4pm





(Routes for both parades below)









Chosen Few Traditional Jazz Cultural Parade



Sunday, January 29, 2017 12:30-3:30pm





START Moss St. and Orleans Ave. Proceed down Orleans Ave to N. Prieur St. LEFT on N. Prieur St. to St. Philip St. RIGHT on St. Philip St. to N. Claiborne Ave. LEFT on N. Claiborne Ave to Esplanade Ave.





STOP Just For Fun Social & Pleasure Club.? START Moss St. and Orleans Ave. Proceed down Orleans Ave to N. Prieur St. LEFT on N. Prieur St. to St. Philip St. RIGHT on St. Philip St. to N. Claiborne Ave. LEFT on N. Claiborne Ave to Esplanade Ave.STOP Just For Fun Social & Pleasure Club.?