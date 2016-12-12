|
ONE SUNDAY, TWO PARADES The Chosen Few Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second Line Sunday 12-30-3:30pm and The Winning Team Second Line Sunday 12-4pm (Routes for both parades below) Chosen Few Traditional Jazz Cultural Parade Sunday, January 29, 2017 12:30-3:30pm
Second line Sunday: The Chosen Few and The Winning Team Parades
ONE SUNDAY, TWO PARADES
The Chosen Few Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second Line
Sunday 12-30-3:30pm
and
The Winning Team Second Line
Sunday 12-4pm
(Routes for both parades below)
Chosen Few Traditional Jazz Cultural Parade
Sunday, January 29, 2017 12:30-3:30pm
START Moss St. and Orleans Ave. Proceed down Orleans Ave to N. Prieur St. LEFT on N. Prieur St. to St. Philip St. RIGHT on St. Philip St. to N. Claiborne Ave. LEFT on N. Claiborne Ave to Esplanade Ave.
STOP Just For Fun Social & Pleasure Club.?
