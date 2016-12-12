Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Second line Sunday: The Chosen Few and The Winning Team Parades

ONE SUNDAY, TWO PARADES The Chosen Few Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second Line Sunday 12-30-3:30pm and The Winning Team Second Line Sunday 12-4pm (Routes for both parades below) Chosen Few Traditional Jazz Cultural Parade Sunday, January 29, 2017 12:30-3:30pm

Second line Sunday: The Chosen Few and The Winning Team Parades






ONE SUNDAY, TWO PARADES


The Chosen Few Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second Line

Sunday 12-30-3:30pm


and


The Winning Team Second Line

Sunday 12-4pm



(Routes for both parades below)




Chosen Few Traditional Jazz Cultural Parade


Sunday, January 29, 2017 12:30-3:30pm



START Moss St. and Orleans Ave. Proceed down Orleans Ave to N. Prieur St. LEFT on N. Prieur St. to St. Philip St. RIGHT on St. Philip St. to N. Claiborne Ave. LEFT on N. Claiborne Ave to Esplanade Ave.


STOP Just For Fun Social & Pleasure Club.?
