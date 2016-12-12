|
New Orleans filmmaker Lindsey Phillips' short documentary The Exceptionally Extraordinary Emporium examines Mardi Gras costuming through the lens of the Jefferson Variety fabric and craft store. The film will be broadcast nationally on PBS/The World Channel and locally on WYES
01-28-2017
Documentary about Jefferson Variety to air on PBS
New Orleans filmmaker Lindsey Phillips' short documentary The Exceptionally Extraordinary Emporium examines Mardi Gras costuming through the lens of the Jefferson Variety fabric and craft store. The film will be broadcast nationally on PBS/The World Channel and locally on WYES at 8 p.m. on Feb. 5 as part of the Reel South documentary series.?
