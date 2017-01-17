admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,326 Blog Entries: 2

Scientists and fishermen share Deepwater Horizon stories at Feb. 6 event

At a Deepwater Horizon disaster, when over 130 million gallons of oil leaked into the Gulf of Mexico in At a live storytelling event held Monday, Feb. 6, oceanographers, restoration ecologists and fishermen take the stage to share personal accounts of their experiences during thedisaster, when over 130 million gallons of oil leaked into the Gulf of Mexico in the largest spill in U.S. history. The show is sponsored by the Story Collider podcast, which organizes and records storytelling events related to science.?