admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,326 Blog Entries: 2

"We?re called to serve the vulnerable": New Orleans responds to Trump's immigration order as refugee agencies face uncertain future

A family with three children under 5 years old was expected to arrive in Louisiana this week from Syria, where the death toll of a nearly six-year-old civil war has reached nearly 500,000 people. The family is one of 80 refugee families Catholic Charities Archdiocese New Orleans (CCANO) expected to resettle into Louisiana this year.? A family with three children under 5 years old was expected to arrive in Louisiana this week from Syria, where the death toll of a nearly six-year-old civil war has reached nearly 500,000 people. The family is one of 80 refugee families Catholic Charities Archdiocese New Orleans (CCANO) expected to resettle into Louisiana this year.?