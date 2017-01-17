|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Governor?s Advisory Commission on Coastal Protection unanimously recommended adoption of the 2017 Master Plan for a Sustainable Coast Wednesday, but worried possible forthcoming budget cuts could jeopardize some projects. This year?s plan focuses on flood risk reduction and resilience, ...
02-01-2017
State budget cuts may imperil Master Plan for a Sustainable Coast
The Governor?s Advisory Commission on Coastal Protection unanimously recommended adoption of the 2017 Master Plan for a Sustainable Coast Wednesday, but worried possible forthcoming budget cuts could jeopardize some projects.
This year?s plan focuses on flood risk reduction and resilience, and applies new science to existing restoration projects in the state.?
