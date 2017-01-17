admin Site Admin

State budget cuts may imperil Master Plan for a Sustainable Coast

The Governor?s Advisory Commission on Coastal Protection unanimously recommended adoption of the 2017 Master Plan for a Sustainable Coast Wednesday, but worried possible forthcoming budget cuts could jeopardize some projects.



