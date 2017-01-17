Affordable Care Act is subject of first bill pre-filed for the 2017 Louisiana legislative session

admin Site Admin

In his order, Trump said the aim was to ?minimize unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens of the Act? pending its repeal by Congress.? State Rep. Paul Hollis, R-Covington, in a bill filed almost three months prior to the 2017 general legislative session, is seeking an exemption for Louisiana residents from Affordable Care Act (ACA) noncompliance penalties.The filing of House Bill 6 came shortly after President Donald Trump signed a similar executive order on Inauguration Day, mandating ACA-related federal departments and agencies waive provisions imposing a financial burden on states or individuals.In his order, Trump said the aim was to ?minimize unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens of the Act? pending its repeal by Congress.?