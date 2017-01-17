|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Who would have guessed a year ago that New Orleans politics would seem tame ? boring, even ? compared to that of Jefferson Parish? The city?s heated debates over crime, streets and Confederate-era monuments look like Junior League socials compared ...
|
|
|02-03-2017, 04:34 PM
All-out war in Jefferson Parish: Chris Roberts and Mike Yenni
Who would have guessed a year ago that New Orleans politics would seem tame ? boring, even ? compared to that of Jefferson Parish? The city?s heated debates over crime, streets and Confederate-era monuments look like Junior League socials compared to the political war in Jefferson these days.
The two principal combatants are Parish President Mike Yenni and Council Chair Chris Roberts.?
