Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Review: I Am Not Your Negro

Review: I Am Not Your Negro

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; There were many heroes in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ?60s, but novelist, essayist and social critic James Baldwin became the movement?s leading literary voice. Uniquely perceptive and brutally honest regarding all aspects of racism and race ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-03-2017, 05:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,340
Blog Entries: 2
Review: I Am Not Your Negro



There were many heroes in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ?60s, but novelist, essayist and social critic James Baldwin became the movement?s leading literary voice. Uniquely perceptive and brutally honest regarding all aspects of racism and race relations in America, Baldwin became a cultural icon not only through his brilliant writing but also his speeches and frequent appearances on television.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« All-out war in Jefferson Parish: Chris Roberts and Mike Yenni | Carnival costume sales and workshops in February in New Orleans »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:28 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts