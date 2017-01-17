|
date 2017-01-17

There were many heroes in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ?60s, but novelist, essayist and social critic James Baldwin became the movement?s leading literary voice. Uniquely perceptive and brutally honest regarding all aspects of racism and race ...
Review: I Am Not Your Negro
There were many heroes in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ?60s, but novelist, essayist and social critic James Baldwin became the movement?s leading literary voice. Uniquely perceptive and brutally honest regarding all aspects of racism and race relations in America, Baldwin became a cultural icon not only through his brilliant writing but also his speeches and frequent appearances on television.?
