Free screenings of Louisiana documentaries continue through Sunday at Jazz & Heritage





The second annual "Retroperspective" showcase of documentary films by and about southern Louisiana continues through Sunday at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart Street). Remaining screenings today, Saturday, Feb. 4, include Tootie's Last Suit at 4:00 p.m and the first work-in-progress public screening of a new documentary about Professor Longhair at 7 p.m.?