Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Free screenings of Louisiana documentaries continue through Sunday at Jazz & Heritage

Free screenings of Louisiana documentaries continue through Sunday at Jazz & Heritage

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The second annual &quot;Retroperspective&quot; showcase of documentary films by and about southern Louisiana continues through Sunday at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz &amp; Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart Street). Remaining screenings today, Saturday, Feb. 4, include Tootie's Last Suit ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-04-2017, 05:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,342
Blog Entries: 2
Free screenings of Louisiana documentaries continue through Sunday at Jazz & Heritage



The second annual "Retroperspective" showcase of documentary films by and about southern Louisiana continues through Sunday at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart Street). Remaining screenings today, Saturday, Feb. 4, include Tootie's Last Suit at 4:00 p.m and the first work-in-progress public screening of a new documentary about Professor Longhair at 7 p.m.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« The Advocate is very disappointed in you, LSU students | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:19 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts