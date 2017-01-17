|
The second annual "Retroperspective" showcase of documentary films by and about southern Louisiana continues through Sunday at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart Street). Remaining screenings today, Saturday, Feb. 4, include Tootie's Last Suit ...
|
|
|
|
Free screenings of Louisiana documentaries continue through Sunday at Jazz & Heritage
The second annual "Retroperspective" showcase of documentary films by and about southern Louisiana continues through Sunday at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart Street). Remaining screenings today, Saturday, Feb. 4, include Tootie's Last Suit at 4:00 p.m and the first work-in-progress public screening of a new documentary about Professor Longhair at 7 p.m.?
|
|
|
|