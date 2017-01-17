|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; "WE'RE CALLED TO SERVE THE VULNERABLE" :*New Orleans refugee agencies respond to President Donald Trump's immigration order . FREE MOVIE SCREENINGS : Louisiana documentaries at Jazz & Heritage Center today; the Louisiana Youth Justice Coalition hosts a screening of 2017 ...
Stories you may have missed this week: Immigration, Carnival prep and James Baldwin
"WE'RE CALLED TO SERVE THE VULNERABLE":*New Orleans refugee agencies respond to President Donald Trump's immigration order.
FREE MOVIE SCREENINGS: Louisiana documentaries at Jazz & Heritage Center today; the Louisiana Youth Justice Coalition hosts a screening of 2017 documentary They Call Us Monsters at Zeitgeist tomorrow.
NOT-SO-NEUTRAL GROUND: People already are saving their spaces for Endymion.
