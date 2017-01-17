Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Stories you may have missed this week: Immigration, Carnival prep and James Baldwin

Stories you may have missed this week: Immigration, Carnival prep and James Baldwin

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; &quot;WE'RE CALLED TO SERVE THE VULNERABLE&quot; :*New Orleans refugee agencies respond to President Donald Trump's immigration order . FREE MOVIE SCREENINGS : Louisiana documentaries at Jazz &amp; Heritage Center today; the Louisiana Youth Justice Coalition hosts a screening of 2017 ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-05-2017, 10:37 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,343
Blog Entries: 2
Stories you may have missed this week: Immigration, Carnival prep and James Baldwin


"WE'RE CALLED TO SERVE THE VULNERABLE":*New Orleans refugee agencies respond to President Donald Trump's immigration order.

FREE MOVIE SCREENINGS: Louisiana documentaries at Jazz & Heritage Center today; the Louisiana Youth Justice Coalition hosts a screening of 2017 documentary They Call Us Monsters at Zeitgeist tomorrow.

NOT-SO-NEUTRAL GROUND: People already are saving their spaces for Endymion.

?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Free screenings of Louisiana documentaries continue through Sunday at Jazz & Heritage | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:55 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts