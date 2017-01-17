admin Site Admin

Blink-182, Muse announce New Orleans dates

Nearly 20 years after the release of the band's breakthrough second album Dude Ranch, a perfect time capsule of southern California in the year 1997 A.D., perpetual teens Blink-182 head out on a 2017 tour stopping in New Orleans in May. The band performs May 9 at the UNO Lakefront Arena Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.