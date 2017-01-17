admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,349 Blog Entries: 2

Kamasi Washington to perform six shows in New Orleans in May

To top his last visit to New Orleans, in which Kamasi Washington returns to New Orleans for six shows over three nights in May.



Washington performs at 8 p.m. and midnight Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6 at One Eyed Jacks during the second weekend of Jazz Fest 2017.



Washington's masterful, appropriately titled 2015 triple album The Epic earned stellar reviews for its sweeping experiments in jazz and beyond, kicking down a door opened by Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly, on which Washington also performs.* To top his last visit to New Orleans, in which he performed four shows over two nights during the 2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, saxophonist and bandleaderreturns to New Orleans for six shows over three nights in May.Washington performs at 8 p.m. and midnight Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6 at One Eyed Jacks during the second weekend of Jazz Fest 2017. Tickets are $40 Washington's masterful, appropriately titled 2015 triple albumearned stellar reviews for its sweeping experiments in jazz and beyond, kicking down a door opened by Kendrick Lamar's, on which Washington also performs.*