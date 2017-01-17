Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Garrett Bradley, a New Orleans filmmaker, won the Sundance Film Festival's jury award in the nonfiction shorts category for Alone, a 13-minute film about the impact of mass incarceration on African-American families. Alone was among 68 shorts accepted into the ...
02-06-2017
Garrett Bradley, a New Orleans filmmaker, won the Sundance Film Festival's jury award in the nonfiction shorts category for Alone, a 13-minute film about the impact of mass incarceration on African-American families. Alone was among 68 shorts accepted into the 2017 festival.?
