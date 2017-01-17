|
Hannibal Buress, Michael Che and Joe Mande bring Bleacher Report All-Star Comedy Jam to New Orleans
As New Orleans kicks off 2017's NBA All-Star weekend, comedians Hannibal Buress, Michael Che and Joe Mande will host a*basketball-inspired comedy show to benefit the Rock On Foundation*and hosted by Bleacher Report.
Joining Buress (no stranger to the city) are Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" co-anchor Che and*stand-up and writer (Parks & Recreation, The Good Place) Mande, with music from New Orleans Pelicans announcer*Rob Nice.
Bleacher Report's All-Star Comedy Jam is 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at The Howlin' Wolf.?
