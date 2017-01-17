Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Hannibal Buress, Michael Che and Joe Mande bring Bleacher Report All-Star Comedy Jam to New Orleans

Hannibal Buress, Michael Che and Joe Mande bring Bleacher Report All-Star Comedy Jam to New Orleans

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; As New Orleans kicks off 2017's NBA All-Star weekend, comedians Hannibal Buress, Michael Che and Joe Mande will host a*basketball-inspired comedy show to benefit the Rock On Foundation *and hosted by Bleacher Report . Joining Buress (no stranger to the ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-06-2017, 07:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,352
Blog Entries: 2
Hannibal Buress, Michael Che and Joe Mande bring Bleacher Report All-Star Comedy Jam to New Orleans

As New Orleans kicks off 2017's NBA All-Star weekend, comedians Hannibal Buress, Michael Che and Joe Mande will host a*basketball-inspired comedy show to benefit the Rock On Foundation*and hosted by Bleacher Report.

Joining Buress (no stranger to the city) are Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" co-anchor Che and*stand-up and writer (Parks & Recreation, The Good Place) Mande, with music from New Orleans Pelicans announcer*Rob Nice.

Bleacher Report's All-Star Comedy Jam is 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at The Howlin' Wolf.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down | Y@ Speak: "undefeated" »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:57 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts