|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; There are new canned beers from Louisiana breweries just in time for Carnival parade season. ? Gnarly Barley Brewing Company (1709 Corbin Road, Hammond, 985-318-0723)*previewed the release of cans of its three flagship beers ? Catahoula Common, Radical Rye-PA and ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-07-2017, 10:31 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,353
Blog Entries: 2
|
Brewsday Tuesday: New canned beers for parade season
There are new canned beers from Louisiana breweries just in time for Carnival parade season.
? Gnarly Barley Brewing Company (1709 Corbin Road, Hammond, 985-318-0723)*previewed the release of cans of its three flagship beers ? Catahoula Common, Radical Rye-PA and Korova Milk Porter ? at the brewery Feb. 4.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|