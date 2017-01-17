admin Site Admin

Brewsday Tuesday: New canned beers for parade season



There are new canned beers from Louisiana breweries just in time for Carnival parade season.



? There are new canned beers from Louisiana breweries just in time for Carnival parade season. Gnarly Barley Brewing Company (1709 Corbin Road, Hammond, 985-318-0723)*previewed the release of cans of its three flagship beers ? Catahoula Common, Radical Rye-PA and Korova Milk Porter ? at the brewery Feb. 4 .?