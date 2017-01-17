Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Brewsday Tuesday: New canned beers for parade season

Brewsday Tuesday: New canned beers for parade season

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; There are new canned beers from Louisiana breweries just in time for Carnival parade season. ? Gnarly Barley Brewing Company (1709 Corbin Road, Hammond, 985-318-0723)*previewed the release of cans of its three flagship beers ? Catahoula Common, Radical Rye-PA and ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-07-2017, 10:31 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,353
Blog Entries: 2
Brewsday Tuesday: New canned beers for parade season


There are new canned beers from Louisiana breweries just in time for Carnival parade season.

? Gnarly Barley Brewing Company (1709 Corbin Road, Hammond, 985-318-0723)*previewed the release of cans of its three flagship beers ? Catahoula Common, Radical Rye-PA and Korova Milk Porter ? at the brewery Feb. 4.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Y@ Speak: "undefeated" | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:49 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts