|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Even the happily coupled can find much to dread about Valentine's Day. Between overcrowded restaurants, hurt feelings and the crushing weight of a society which values heteronormative romantic love as the be-all and end-all of human relationships, you may be ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-07-2017, 11:30 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,354
Blog Entries: 2
|
10 offbeat and anti-Valentine's Day events in New Orleans
Even the happily coupled can find much to dread about Valentine's Day. Between overcrowded restaurants, hurt feelings and the crushing weight of a society which values heteronormative romantic love as the be-all and end-all of human relationships, you may be tempted to chuck the fancy dinner out and hit the bars, with or without your sweetheart.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|