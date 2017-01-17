admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,358 Blog Entries: 2

Tulane hosts panel on immigration ban

Professors and immigration law experts join a panel discussion at Tulane University on the impact and implications of Donald Trump's Professors and immigration law experts join a panel discussion at Tulane University on the impact and implications of Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee entry. The panel begins at 4:30 p.m.?