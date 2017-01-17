|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; New Orleans' iconic "Ford Wabash" water meter covers ? with their distinctive crescent moon and star pattern ? are so beautiful they're sold on eBay , stolen by thieves , made into prints, crafts, jewelry and photos , turned into ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-08-2017, 03:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,361
Blog Entries: 2
|
At least no one has done this to a New Orleans water meter cover
New Orleans' iconic "Ford Wabash" water meter covers ? with their distinctive crescent moon and star pattern ? are so beautiful they're sold on eBay, stolen by thieves, made into prints, crafts, jewelry and photos, turned into charms, made into cuff links, turned into garden ornaments*and sold as rugs, among many other artsy-craftsy things.
People love them ? but not as much as this man in England, who was caught making sweet love to his local water meter cover in the middle of the day on a busy street:
?
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|