How to help New Orleans tornado victims: donations needed for people and pets

A massive tornado that touched down in New Orleans East Feb. 7 damaged hundreds of homes and properties and injured several people. The tornado "severely" damaged 300 structures and damaged hundreds of other buildings, according to city officials.



The city has opened a temporary shelter at *Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd.), where the New Orleans Health Department, New Orleans Fire Department, Catholic Charities and the Red Cross are offering help and assessing needs for short-term and long-term housing.



Below is a list of local organizations collecting donations for people and pets and registering volunteers.

