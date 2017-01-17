admin Site Admin

The Station opens in Mid-City



Mid-City residents have a new coffee and breakfast hub with the opening of The Station (4400 Bienville St., 504-319-4548), a cafe from husband-and-wife team Jonathan and Megan Walker. It opened Wednesday, Feb. 8, following months of renovations to the building on the corner of Bienville and North Alexander streets.