this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Mid-City residents have a new coffee and breakfast hub with the opening of The Station (4400 Bienville St., 504-319-4548), a cafe from husband-and-wife team Jonathan and Megan Walker. It opened Wednesday, Feb. 8, following months of renovations to the building ...
02-08-2017, 07:30 PM
The Station opens in Mid-City
Mid-City residents have a new coffee and breakfast hub with the opening of The Station (4400 Bienville St., 504-319-4548), a cafe from husband-and-wife team Jonathan and Megan Walker. It opened Wednesday, Feb. 8, following months of renovations to the building on the corner of Bienville and North Alexander streets.?
