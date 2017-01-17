|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Jazz stars Roy Ayers and Michael Franks headline Treme Crab Festival Match 31. The festival is presented by People United for Armstrong Park and is part of its spring Jazz in the Park concert series.?...
|02-09-2017, 02:31 PM
Roy Ayers and Michael Franks to perform at Treme Crab Festival
Jazz stars Roy Ayers and Michael Franks headline Treme Crab Festival Match 31. The festival is presented by People United for Armstrong Park and is part of its spring Jazz in the Park concert series.?
