admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,366 Blog Entries: 2

Endymion space-saving: Feb. 9, 2017

X marks the blot: The prime Endymion-watching real estate on Orleans Avenue in Mid-City is going fast, thanks to industrious taggers with red, orange, yellow, blue and white spray paint. The parade is still more than two weeks away, yet Endymiongoers have marked off large swaths of public ground for their own viewing pleasure.



Herewith, an update.? The prime Endymion-watching real estate on Orleans Avenue in Mid-City is going fast, thanks to industrious taggers with red, orange, yellow, blue and white spray paint. The parade is still more than two weeks away, yet Endymiongoers have marked off large swaths of public ground for their own viewing pleasure.Herewith, an update.?