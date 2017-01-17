|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; X marks the blot: The prime Endymion-watching real estate on Orleans Avenue in Mid-City is going fast, thanks to industrious taggers with red, orange, yellow, blue and white spray paint. The parade is still more than two weeks away, yet ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-09-2017, 07:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,366
Blog Entries: 2
|
Endymion space-saving: Feb. 9, 2017
X marks the blot: The prime Endymion-watching real estate on Orleans Avenue in Mid-City is going fast, thanks to industrious taggers with red, orange, yellow, blue and white spray paint. The parade is still more than two weeks away, yet Endymiongoers have marked off large swaths of public ground for their own viewing pleasure.
Herewith, an update.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|