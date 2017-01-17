|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Central City's Paradigm Gardens *kicks off a spring concert series March 7. The urban farm and events venue announced the music and chef lineup for the six-part series, which includes the farm?s partner restaurants Patois, Coquette and Primitivo.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-10-2017, 11:33 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,367
Blog Entries: 2
|
Paradigm Gardens kicks off spring concert series March 7
Central City's Paradigm Gardens*kicks off a spring concert series March 7. The urban farm and events venue announced the music and chef lineup for the six-part series, which includes the farm?s partner restaurants Patois, Coquette and Primitivo.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|