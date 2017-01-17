Lula Restaurant-Distillery opens on St. Charles Avenue

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Restaurant and microdistillery Lula Restaurant-Distillery ( 1532 St. Charles Ave., 504-267-7624; www.lulanola.com ) opens today. Co-owners Jess Bourgeois and Bear Caffery hatched the idea for the project several years ago when the duo met while traveling in New Zealand.

Restaurant and microdistillery Lula Restaurant-Distillery (1532 St. Charles Ave., 504-267-7624; www.lulanola.com) opens today.

Co-owners Jess Bourgeois and Bear Caffery hatched the idea for the project several years ago when the duo met while traveling in New Zealand.?
