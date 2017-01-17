|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Endymion-goers were busy again this weekend on Orleans Avenue,*using ever more bold spray paint to mark their territories for the Krewe of Endymion's annual roll. (Somehow Krewe du Vieux managed to get it done without anyone marking up the Elysian ...
Endymion space-saving: New battle lines are drawn on Orleans Avenue
Endymion-goers were busy again this weekend on Orleans Avenue,*using ever more bold spray paint to mark their territories for the Krewe of Endymion's annual roll. (Somehow Krewe du Vieux managed to get it done without anyone marking up the Elysian Fields neutral ground.)
On Orleans, however, New Orleans Police Department barricades have been erected, TIM and ED and FRED J have their spots all locked up ? and Endymion still is 12 days off.
Behold:
