Endymion space-saving: New battle lines are drawn on Orleans Avenue

Endymion-goers were busy again this weekend on Orleans Avenue,*using ever more bold spray paint to mark their territories for the Krewe of Endymion's annual roll. (Somehow



On Orleans, however, New Orleans Police Department barricades have been erected, TIM and ED and FRED J have their spots all locked up ? and Endymion still is 12 days off.



