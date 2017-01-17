Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Endymion space-saving: New battle lines are drawn on Orleans Avenue

Endymion-goers were busy again this weekend on Orleans Avenue,*using ever more bold spray paint to mark their territories for the Krewe of Endymion's annual roll. (Somehow Krewe du Vieux managed to get it done without anyone marking up the Elysian

Endymion space-saving: New battle lines are drawn on Orleans Avenue

Endymion-goers were busy again this weekend on Orleans Avenue,*using ever more bold spray paint to mark their territories for the Krewe of Endymion's annual roll. (Somehow Krewe du Vieux managed to get it done without anyone marking up the Elysian Fields neutral ground.)

On Orleans, however, New Orleans Police Department barricades have been erected, TIM and ED and FRED J have their spots all locked up ? and Endymion still is 12 days off.

Behold:
