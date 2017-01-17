admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,385 Blog Entries: 2

Emergency room or urgent care? Knowing where to go, and when



A trip to the emergency room is rarely a happy one.



As if an injury or illness isn?t harrowing enough, throw in notoriously long ER wait times and the fear that the coughing person in the next seat is contagious. It?s no wonder that people who experience an acute complaint end up going to urgent care or treating it at home instead.? A trip to the emergency room is rarely a happy one.As if an injury or illness isn?t harrowing enough, throw in notoriously long ER wait times and the fear that the coughing person in the next seat is contagious. It?s no wonder that people who experience an acute complaint end up going to urgent care or treating it at home instead.?