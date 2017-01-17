|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|
|
Neko Case to perform at Preservation Hall
Singer-songwriter Neko Case*returns to New Orleans to perform inside the intimate Preservation Hall this spring. The artist performs*Monday, March 13.
?
