this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Former New Orleans mayor and National Urban League president Marc Morial appears at Tulane University's Lavin-Bernick Center later this week to discuss "The Future of Race and Economics: Income Equality, Health Care and Affordable Housing Under the New Administration." Noted ...
|02-14-2017, 12:31 PM
|#1
Former mayor Marc Morial talks race and inequality at Tulane Feb. 16
Former New Orleans mayor and National Urban League president Marc Morial appears at Tulane University's Lavin-Bernick Center later this week to discuss "The Future of Race and Economics: Income Equality, Health Care and Affordable Housing Under the New Administration."
Noted economist and writer Dr. Julianne Malveaux will facilitate the conversation.?
