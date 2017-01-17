Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Former mayor Marc Morial talks race and inequality at Tulane Feb. 16

Former mayor Marc Morial talks race and inequality at Tulane Feb. 16

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Former New Orleans mayor and National Urban League president Marc Morial appears at Tulane University's Lavin-Bernick Center later this week to discuss &quot;The Future of Race and Economics: Income Equality, Health Care and Affordable Housing Under the New Administration.&quot; Noted ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-14-2017, 12:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,387
Blog Entries: 2
Former mayor Marc Morial talks race and inequality at Tulane Feb. 16
Former New Orleans mayor and National Urban League president Marc Morial appears at Tulane University's Lavin-Bernick Center later this week to discuss "The Future of Race and Economics: Income Equality, Health Care and Affordable Housing Under the New Administration."

Noted economist and writer Dr. Julianne Malveaux will facilitate the conversation.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Neko Case to perform at Preservation Hall | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:47 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts