Former mayor Marc Morial talks race and inequality at Tulane Feb. 16

Noted economist and writer Dr. Julianne Malveaux will facilitate the conversation.? Former New Orleans mayor and National Urban League president Marc Morial appears at Tulane University's Lavin-Bernick Center later this week to discuss "The Future of Race and Economics: Income Equality, Health Care and Affordable Housing Under the New Administration."Noted economist and writer Dr. Julianne Malveaux will facilitate the conversation.?