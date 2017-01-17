Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Carnival survival tips from the minds of the Gambit newsroom

Carnival survival tips from the minds of the Gambit newsroom

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Like kissing and peeling crawfish, Carnival gets easier ? and more enjoyable ? *with practice. Fortunately, the Gambit World HQ newsroom has several decades of combined Carnival experience to help us survive the glittery slog from Twelfth Night to midnight ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-14-2017, 04:34 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,388
Blog Entries: 2
Carnival survival tips from the minds of the Gambit newsroom

Like kissing and peeling crawfish, Carnival gets easier ? and more enjoyable ? *with practice. Fortunately, the Gambit World HQ newsroom has several decades of combined Carnival experience to help us survive the glittery slog from Twelfth Night to midnight on Mardi Gras.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Former mayor Marc Morial talks race and inequality at Tulane Feb. 16 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:47 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts