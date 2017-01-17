|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Like kissing and peeling crawfish, Carnival gets easier ? and more enjoyable ? *with practice. Fortunately, the Gambit World HQ newsroom has several decades of combined Carnival experience to help us survive the glittery slog from Twelfth Night to midnight ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-14-2017, 04:34 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,388
Blog Entries: 2
|
Carnival survival tips from the minds of the Gambit newsroom
Like kissing and peeling crawfish, Carnival gets easier ? and more enjoyable ? *with practice. Fortunately, the Gambit World HQ newsroom has several decades of combined Carnival experience to help us survive the glittery slog from Twelfth Night to midnight on Mardi Gras.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|