New Orleans to update inaccessible bus stops by 2031

Nearly 94 percent of New Orleans bus stops fail to meet the needs of disabled riders, and the city has until 2031 to update them. On Feb. 10, the city, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) and its owner*Transdev Services*settled a lawsuit filed by three wheelchair users arguing the city's transit stops are not compliant with the*Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), with stops riddled with too-steep slopes, broken landing pads or no landing pads at all.



Plaintiffs*Francis Falls, Mitchell Miraglia and Thad Tatum with attorney*Andrew Bizer of Bizer & DeReus filed the suit after Bizer sent a public records request to examine the state of the RTA'S ADA compliance.?