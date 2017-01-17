admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,391 Blog Entries: 2

Diamanda Galas to play Joy Theater April 11 Diamanda Galas (Wikipedia



Galas will release All the Way is a collection of jazz and blues standards, while At Saint Thomas the Apostle Harlem is a live album recorded in May 2016.? (Wikipedia calls her an "American avant-garde soprano, composer, pianist, organist, performance artist, and painter," as good a description as any) comes to New Orleans April 11 for a performance at the Joy Theater as part of a North American tour.Galas will release two new albums next month ? her first in 10 years.is a collection of jazz and blues standards, whileis a live album recorded in May 2016.?