Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Diamanda Galas to play Joy Theater April 11

Diamanda Galas to play Joy Theater April 11

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Diamanda Galas (Wikipedia calls her an &quot;American avant-garde soprano, composer, pianist, organist, performance artist, and painter,&quot; as good a description as any) comes to New Orleans April 11 for a performance at the Joy Theater as part of a North ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-15-2017, 01:47 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,391
Blog Entries: 2
Diamanda Galas to play Joy Theater April 11
Diamanda Galas (Wikipedia calls her an "American avant-garde soprano, composer, pianist, organist, performance artist, and painter," as good a description as any) comes to New Orleans April 11 for a performance at the Joy Theater as part of a North American tour.

Galas will release two new albums next month ? her first in 10 years. All the Way is a collection of jazz and blues standards, while At Saint Thomas the Apostle Harlem is a live album recorded in May 2016.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« New Orleans beer events during Mardi Gras parade season | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:17 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts