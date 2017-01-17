|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; New Orleans chefs and restaurants were heavily represented on the James Beard Foundation?s *newly released list of 2017 awards semifinalists. The prestigious foundation released the lengthy list of culinary stars vying for the coveted awards Wednesday (Feb. 15).?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-15-2017, 03:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,394
Blog Entries: 2
|
19 New Orleans chefs, restaurants named James Beard Award semifinalists
New Orleans chefs and restaurants were heavily represented on the James Beard Foundation?s*newly released list of 2017 awards semifinalists. The prestigious foundation released the lengthy list of culinary stars vying for the coveted awards Wednesday (Feb. 15).?
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|