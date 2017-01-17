Louisiana Senate to consider Troy Brown's expulsion or suspension on Monday

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The Louisiana Senate's Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion denied several requests from Baton Rouge attorney Jill Craft, who is representing Sen. Troy Brown, D-Napoleonville, as it deliberates, via differing resolutions, Brown's expulsion for a pair of domestic violence misdemeanors.

The Louisiana Senate?s Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion denied several requests from Baton Rouge attorney Jill Craft, who is representing Sen. Troy Brown, D-Napoleonville, as it deliberates, via differing resolutions, Brown?s expulsion for a pair of domestic violence misdemeanors.

The committee will hear the expulsion resolution by Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, and the six-week suspension resolution by Sen. Yvonne Colomb, D-Baton Rouge, during the hearing Monday before the Senate membership, which comprises the select committee in this matter.

