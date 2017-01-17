admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,397 Blog Entries: 2

Rex Duke's Mardi Gras parade bingo: Get your free cards and play along



The first big weekend of Mardi Gras parades starts Friday night, and Gambit's Rex Duke has something for you to do while waiting for the first float to pass: play Mardi Gras Bingo.



Download the attached PDFs (each card is different) and print them out (or tear them out of this Sunday's edition of Gambit).? The first big weekend of Mardi Gras parades starts Friday night, and Gambit's Rex Duke has something for you to do while waiting for the first float to pass: play Mardi Gras Bingo.Download the attached PDFs (each card is different) and print them out (or tear them out of this Sunday's edition of).?