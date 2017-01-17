|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Lakeview pizza hub Pizza Nola (141 W. Harrison Ave., 504-872-0731) will broadcast some Uptown Mardi Gras parades on its Facebook Live page starting Feb. 17. Owner Will Samuels, Cait Gladow and Carolyn Scofield will host and invite guests to appear ...
|02-16-2017, 12:34 PM
|#1
Pizza Nola's 'Grasnado' broadcasts parades online beginning Feb. 17
Lakeview pizza hub Pizza Nola (141 W. Harrison Ave., 504-872-0731) will broadcast some Uptown Mardi Gras parades on its Facebook Live page starting Feb. 17. Owner Will Samuels, Cait Gladow and Carolyn Scofield will host and invite guests to appear on the broadcasts.
The feed also will include links to charities providing assistance to victims of the recent tornado in New Orleans east, Samuels says.
