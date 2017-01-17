admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,399 Blog Entries: 2

Pizza Nola's 'Grasnado' broadcasts parades online beginning Feb. 17

Lakeview pizza hub



The feed also will include links to charities providing assistance to victims of the recent tornado in New Orleans east, Samuels says.





? Lakeview pizza hub Pizza Nola (141 W. Harrison Ave., 504-872-0731) will broadcast some Uptown Mardi Gras parades on its Facebook Live page starting Feb. 17. Owner Will Samuels, Cait Gladow and Carolyn Scofield will host and invite guests to appear on the broadcasts.The feed also will include links to charities providing assistance to victims of the recent tornado in New Orleans east, Samuels says.