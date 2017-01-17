admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,400 Blog Entries: 2

"Adopt-a-Cop" returns for Mardi Gras season

The



The NOPJF?S annual The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF) is once again asking the public to show appreciation for the men and women in law enforcement who work long hours to keep parade-goers safe.The NOPJF?S annual ?Adopt-A-Cop? program solicits donations, starting at $10, to provide meals, snacks and beverages to cops working the city?s parade routes. Businesses are encouraged to donate more by becoming sponsors.?