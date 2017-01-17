|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF) is once again asking the public to show appreciation for the men and women in law enforcement who work long hours to keep parade-goers safe. The NOPJF?S annual ?Adopt-A-Cop? program solicits donations, ...
02-16-2017
"Adopt-a-Cop" returns for Mardi Gras season
The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF) is once again asking the public to show appreciation for the men and women in law enforcement who work long hours to keep parade-goers safe.
The NOPJF?S annual ?Adopt-A-Cop? program solicits donations, starting at $10, to provide meals, snacks and beverages to cops working the city?s parade routes. Businesses are encouraged to donate more by becoming sponsors.?
