02-17-2017
The Front hosts "Not My President's Day" party Feb. 20
Presidents' Day honors currency stalwarts George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, but it's also a good day to think about American traditions ? like, say, protesting in the face of obvious injustice. In that spirit, The Front hosts a "Not My President's Day" party responding to the contentious political climate.
That evening, the gallery and the Bad Hombres and Nasty Women Performance Network host improvisational performances, puppetry, political art and more at a gathering where artists and participants can discuss activism and protest.?
