Excalibur and Athena cancel Friday night parades

The krewes of Excalibur and Athena have cancelled their parades scheduled for tonight on the Veterans Memorial Boulevard route in Metairie. Excalibur will parade Friday, Feb. 24 following Krewe of Centurions.